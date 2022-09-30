Previous
Next
Completed by carole_sandford
Photo 2232

Completed

Nf-sooc 30.
This shot completes the nifty fifty, sooc challenge for the month of September. Enjoyable & though it’s frustrating at times, It did make me think about composition. I probably should use it more often.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous dahlia,
September 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 30th, 2022  
Michelle
Beautiful
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise