Photo 2232
Completed
Nf-sooc 30.
This shot completes the nifty fifty, sooc challenge for the month of September. Enjoyable & though it’s frustrating at times, It did make me think about composition. I probably should use it more often.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
3105
photos
168
followers
139
following
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
832
Tags
garden
,
final
,
dahlia
,
shot.
,
nf-sooc-2022
Diana
ace
wonderful capture of this gorgeous dahlia,
September 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 30th, 2022
Michelle
Beautiful
September 30th, 2022
