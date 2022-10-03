Sign up
Photo 2235
Asters take 2
Taken yesterday - well you have to make the most of your props!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
flowers
high
key
stilllife
asters
Judith Johnson
So beautifully delicate
October 3rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice high key!
October 3rd, 2022
