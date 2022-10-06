Previous
Buslingthorpe by carole_sandford
Photo 2238

Buslingthorpe

I popped out yesterday evening to see if there was going to be much of a sunset. It was actually a bit disappointing colour wise & sun sank into a bank of cloud, but I like the light on the country road.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford

Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely. Being a country girl I am naturally drawn to a rural scene.
October 6th, 2022  
