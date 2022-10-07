Previous
The Kings Head by carole_sandford
The Kings Head

This was our destination for lunch today. Dating back to 1367, it is believed to be the oldest thatched pub in Lincolnshire.
Decided to give it a letterbox presentation to show all of it.
7th October 2022

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous pub. Bit out of the way, but I consider it our local.
October 7th, 2022  
KWind ace
It's beautiful! Super shot!
October 7th, 2022  
