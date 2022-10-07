Sign up
Photo 2239
The Kings Head
This was our destination for lunch today. Dating back to 1367, it is believed to be the oldest thatched pub in Lincolnshire.
Decided to give it a letterbox presentation to show all of it.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
pub
,
head
,
kings
,
thatched
,
lincs
,
tealby
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous pub. Bit out of the way, but I consider it our local.
October 7th, 2022
KWind
ace
It's beautiful! Super shot!
October 7th, 2022
