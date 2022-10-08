Previous
Work in Progress by carole_sandford
Photo 2240

Work in Progress

Not a particularly exciting image, but this is what I’ve been doing all afternoon. We make photo books each year, of our past year of 365 photos.
I quite liked the reflections of the blinds on the screen to the left &the picture on the wall.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
A busy looking workstation, so good to have a day to get engrossed in a project = Looks good on black.
October 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Well done for being patient enough to make a book recording a whole year.
October 8th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Wow! I like the blinds’ reflections too!
October 8th, 2022  
