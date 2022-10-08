Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2240
Work in Progress
Not a particularly exciting image, but this is what I’ve been doing all afternoon. We make photo books each year, of our past year of 365 photos.
I quite liked the reflections of the blinds on the screen to the left &the picture on the wall.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3116
photos
167
followers
139
following
613% complete
View this month »
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
Latest from all albums
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
42
834
2240
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
8th October 2022 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
books
,
reflections
,
computer
,
blinds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A busy looking workstation, so good to have a day to get engrossed in a project = Looks good on black.
October 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done for being patient enough to make a book recording a whole year.
October 8th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! I like the blinds’ reflections too!
October 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close