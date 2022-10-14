Previous
Blowing in the Wind by carole_sandford
Photo 2246

Blowing in the Wind

More autumn colour from the trees at Hackthorn. As i took this the branch was caught by the breeze. Lots of lovely bokeh, as I was facing towards the late afternoon sun.
Nice on black.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light nicely.
October 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Such nice lighting
October 14th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Nice lighting
October 14th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
very pretty
fav
October 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light, colours, softness and clarity.
October 14th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nice bokeh and berries
October 14th, 2022  
