Photo 2246
Blowing in the Wind
More autumn colour from the trees at Hackthorn. As i took this the branch was caught by the breeze. Lots of lovely bokeh, as I was facing towards the late afternoon sun.
Nice on black.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3127
photos
167
followers
142
following
615% complete
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th October 2022 4:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
autumn
,
bokeh
,
wind
,
colour
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
October 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Such nice lighting
October 14th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Nice lighting
October 14th, 2022
Nina Ganci
very pretty
fav
October 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful light, colours, softness and clarity.
October 14th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nice bokeh and berries
October 14th, 2022
fav