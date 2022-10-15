Sign up
Photo 2247
Still going
Still looking quite healthy. Can’t resist these blooms.
Another best on black.
Many thanks for all your comments & favs always much appreciated.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3128
photos
167
followers
142
following
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2243
837
838
2244
2245
839
2246
2247
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
15th October 2022 2:46pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
Dawn
ace
Beautiful Carole
October 15th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I’m glad you can’t resist and keep sharing them. Beautiful capture of the details and color.
October 15th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
wow they are, it is beautiful
October 15th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Loved how you filled the frame!
October 16th, 2022
