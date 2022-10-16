Sign up
Photo 2248
Hartsholme Robin
We were hoping for a kingfisher! However, though we saw a couple & I got a photo of the back of one, the robins were more obliging!
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
bird
,
park
,
robin
,
hartsholme
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful shot. Fav.
October 16th, 2022
