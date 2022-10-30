Sign up
Photo 2262
What goes up, must come down!
I suppose only a fellow photographer would be willing to throw leaves into the air, from a pile that he had already raked, in aid of a 365 photo!
( 5 actually).
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
JackieR
ace
fabulous collage carole!!
October 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful collage and so fun. A big Fav
October 30th, 2022
