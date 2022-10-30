Previous
Next
What goes up, must come down! by carole_sandford
Photo 2262

What goes up, must come down!

I suppose only a fellow photographer would be willing to throw leaves into the air, from a pile that he had already raked, in aid of a 365 photo!
( 5 actually).
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
fabulous collage carole!!
October 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage and so fun. A big Fav
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise