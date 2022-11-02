Previous
Cosmos ISO 100 by carole_sandford
Photo 2265

Cosmos ISO 100

Today's prompt for owo, was iso100. This low key still life was taken using that setting.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sally Ings ace
Very pretty
November 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful with the jewel like raindrops .
November 2nd, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful image. Fav.
November 2nd, 2022  
