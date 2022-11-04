Previous
Next
Bokeh by carole_sandford
Photo 2267

Bokeh

For today's owo prompt of Bokeh. We now have more leaves on the ground than on the trees, in the garden. 85mm lens, f1.4 & sunshine, ideal recipe for bokeh.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
November 4th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh beautiful light
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the back lighting
November 4th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
November 4th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wow! A gorgeous shot
November 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous shapes , light, colour and of course the bokeh ! fav
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise