Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2267
Bokeh
For today's owo prompt of Bokeh. We now have more leaves on the ground than on the trees, in the garden. 85mm lens, f1.4 & sunshine, ideal recipe for bokeh.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3161
photos
168
followers
142
following
621% complete
View this month »
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
Latest from all albums
850
2263
851
2264
2265
852
2266
2267
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
4th November 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
bokeh
,
maple
,
garden
,
owo-5
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting.
November 4th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh beautiful light
November 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the back lighting
November 4th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
November 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow! A gorgeous shot
November 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous shapes , light, colour and of course the bokeh ! fav
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close