Minimal by carole_sandford
Photo 2268

Minimal

Yes, this is the third time this week that this Cosmos has appeared in my project. So todays owo prompt is minimal. I give you, rule of thirds, negative space & high key.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
Beautiful, such a gorgeous flower can be seen more often :-)
November 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
beautiful balance and a fabulous white high key
November 5th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous.
November 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 5th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
instant fav
November 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That’s a lot of criteria met. No wonder it’s such a beautiful image.
November 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful use of the lovely cosmos.
November 5th, 2022  
