Photo 2268
Minimal
Yes, this is the third time this week that this Cosmos has appeared in my project. So todays owo prompt is minimal. I give you, rule of thirds, negative space & high key.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
7
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3162
photos
168
followers
142
following
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2263
851
2264
2265
852
2266
2267
2268
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd November 2022 12:02pm
Tags
flower
,
cosmos
,
minimal
,
owo-5
Diana
ace
Beautiful, such a gorgeous flower can be seen more often :-)
November 5th, 2022
JackieR
ace
beautiful balance and a fabulous white high key
November 5th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous.
November 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
November 5th, 2022
Nina Ganci
instant fav
November 5th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a lot of criteria met. No wonder it’s such a beautiful image.
November 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful use of the lovely cosmos.
November 5th, 2022
