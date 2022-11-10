Previous
Shopping by carole_sandford
Photo 2273

Shopping

Todays November word.
Grocery shopping, not my favourite kind of shopping, but something we all have to do!
Tesco was founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen, as a group of Market stalls in Hackney, London. The Tesco name first appeared in 1924, after Cohen purchased a shipment of tea from TE Stockwell & combined those initials with the first two letters of his surname. The first Tesco shop opened in Burnt Oak, Barnet, in 1931. Today they are one of four largest supermarket chains in the country. People will have their own preferences, but basically they are pretty much the same.
Took this yesterday evening when I picked up a few things that I needed. This is a relatively small supermarket, as they go , but it’s local, only 5 miles from home. The sky was quite interesting too.
10th November 2022

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
