Grocery shopping, not my favourite kind of shopping, but something we all have to do!

Tesco was founded in 1919 by Jack Cohen, as a group of Market stalls in Hackney, London. The Tesco name first appeared in 1924, after Cohen purchased a shipment of tea from TE Stockwell & combined those initials with the first two letters of his surname. The first Tesco shop opened in Burnt Oak, Barnet, in 1931. Today they are one of four largest supermarket chains in the country. People will have their own preferences, but basically they are pretty much the same.

Took this yesterday evening when I picked up a few things that I needed. This is a relatively small supermarket, as they go , but it’s local, only 5 miles from home. The sky was quite interesting too.