Previous
Next
Remember by carole_sandford
Photo 2274

Remember

Todays November word. As it’s Armistice Day today, the day that WW1 ended, poppies & Remembrance were the obvious choice for the word. The leaves on the poppies are displayed at 11 o’clock,for: 11am, on the 11th Day of the 11th Month.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
623% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Beautifully captured
November 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise