Photo 2280
Recipe Books
Todays word is recipe. Phil has a weakness for recipe books, so we probably have thousands of recipes. Delia, is one of the first cook books we ever had & is well thumbed.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford
ace
Very clever take on the word for today
November 17th, 2022
Cathy
I recently went through my cookbooks and donated a box of them. Kept my favorites, which is far too many for how seldom I cook things I follow a recipe. The internet has made finding a recipe easy!
November 17th, 2022
