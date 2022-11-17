Previous
Todays word is recipe. Phil has a weakness for recipe books, so we probably have thousands of recipes. Delia, is one of the first cook books we ever had & is well thumbed.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Very clever take on the word for today
November 17th, 2022  
Cathy
I recently went through my cookbooks and donated a box of them. Kept my favorites, which is far too many for how seldom I cook things I follow a recipe. The internet has made finding a recipe easy!
November 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
