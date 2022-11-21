Previous
Next
Above by carole_sandford
Photo 2284

Above

Today's November word. Looking above from the conservatory window. A dark & wet day today, not conducive to going outside!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
At least you captured some nice colour of the leaves hanging on.
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise