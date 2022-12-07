Previous
Next
Cold but Bright by carole_sandford
Photo 2300

Cold but Bright

Frosty today & temperatures around zero. On our Village Green there is a large oak tree, which still has quite a few leaves on. So this afternoon I wrapped up & had a wander to take a few photos.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
630% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Like the stripy shadows.
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise