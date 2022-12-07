Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2300
Cold but Bright
Frosty today & temperatures around zero. On our Village Green there is a large oak tree, which still has quite a few leaves on. So this afternoon I wrapped up & had a wander to take a few photos.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3205
photos
167
followers
140
following
630% complete
View this month »
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
Latest from all albums
2295
861
2296
2297
862
2298
2299
2300
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th December 2022 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
village
,
sunshine
,
oak
Kitty Hawke
ace
Like the stripy shadows.
December 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close