A Different Take by carole_sandford
A Different Take

On the Buslingthorpe tree. No photo today, still foggy & grey, not to mention flipping cold!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Phil Howcroft ace
very arty Carole , yes very cold and foggy today , everyone else seems to have had snow !!!!
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very nice result
December 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_howcroft I noticed that …..
December 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice edit making for an arty image
December 12th, 2022  
