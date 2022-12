The Bright Lights of Lincoln 1

A view across Brayford Pool. The water nearest to me was frozen & the air temperature when this was taken was -5 ° C ! ( not cold to many of you I know, but it is to us). At one time there were lots of warehouses in this area , with boats unloading their catch of fish, these days there are businesses A cinema complex & restaurants. I like the colours & reflections.