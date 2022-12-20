Previous
Merry Christmas by carole_sandford
Photo 2313

Merry Christmas

My photo that I had made into some cards this year. Lincoln cathedral made Christmassy.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I have this on my unit!!
December 20th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely Carole.
December 20th, 2022  
