Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2379
Landscape B&W 5
Countryside & a river Witham tributary leading into the city. The “old lady” on the hill stands proud on the horizon.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3327
photos
171
followers
142
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Latest from all albums
2376
901
2377
902
2378
903
2379
904
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
24th February 2023 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
mono
,
lincoln
,
witham
,
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Being in B&W does not detract from the lovely scenery.
February 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I like this - the the contrasts in the b/w tones create more drama in the foreground!
February 24th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful silhouette against the sky…impressive!
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close