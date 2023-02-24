Previous
Next
Landscape B&W 5 by carole_sandford
Photo 2379

Landscape B&W 5

Countryside & a river Witham tributary leading into the city. The “old lady” on the hill stands proud on the horizon.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Being in B&W does not detract from the lovely scenery.
February 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I like this - the the contrasts in the b/w tones create more drama in the foreground!
February 24th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful silhouette against the sky…impressive!
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise