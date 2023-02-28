Previous
Next
Full Circle 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 2383

Full Circle 2

So, the last photo for Flash of Red! I was a little dubious with some of the themes at the beginning, but I have to say I have thoroughly enjoyed the whole month! B&W can add great drama & accentuate detail.
Now for a bit of colour I think…..
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
652% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat high-key image
February 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Very nice high key to end on. I have enjoyed your mono month
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise