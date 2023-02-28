Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2383
Full Circle 2
So, the last photo for Flash of Red! I was a little dubious with some of the themes at the beginning, but I have to say I have thoroughly enjoyed the whole month! B&W can add great drama & accentuate detail.
Now for a bit of colour I think…..
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
biscuits
,
cups
,
circles
,
for2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat high-key image
February 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very nice high key to end on. I have enjoyed your mono month
February 28th, 2023
