Rainbow 2023 - Blue 3 by carole_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 3

An old fashioned cow milk jug for todays blue.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully presented
March 17th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Perfect for the blue rainbow!
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - I can just imagine it full of little daffs!
March 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What lovely little jug.
March 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely jug
March 17th, 2023  
