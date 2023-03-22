Previous
Rainbow 2023 - yellow 4 by carole_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - yellow 4

I have decided that Bananas are not the easiest thing to photograph close up. Not the best shot, but will have to do!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Carole Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍😊
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Do not underestimate yourself - this is great - beautiful fresh and not over ripe - just the way I like them! fav
March 22nd, 2023  
