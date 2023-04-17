Previous
Backlit Tulips in the sunshine today. by carole_sandford
Backlit Tulips in the sunshine today.

Its been a lovely sunny day today, so had a wander around our garden with my camera.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such gorgeous colours, looks like summer!
April 17th, 2023  
