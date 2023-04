It’s a beautiful day!

Today I have been “a lady wot lunches”. I met up with an old colleague, coffee turned into lunch & all in all nearly 4 hours went by! Had to pick up a few things from the supermarket before going home & this field just outside our village was crying out to be photographed! This is looking back at our village , with the church spire visible, over a field of cranola ( I prefer the American word).