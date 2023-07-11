Previous
A bunch of Sunshine by carole_sandford
Photo 2516

A bunch of Sunshine

Rule of odds, 5 sunflowers in a vase. Bright & cheerful in our hallway, but I did move them for this shot.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Lovely. Looking forward to the sunflower fields opening.
July 11th, 2023  
wonderful
July 11th, 2023  
Eee those are gorgeous! Can't go wrong with a sunflower, beautiful at every stage
July 11th, 2023  
Wonderful and bright with their dark brown centres!
July 11th, 2023  
