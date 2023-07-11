Sign up
Previous
Photo 2516
A bunch of Sunshine
Rule of odds, 5 sunflowers in a vase. Bright & cheerful in our hallway, but I did move them for this shot.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunflowers
,
bunch
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Looking forward to the sunflower fields opening.
July 11th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
July 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Eee those are gorgeous! Can't go wrong with a sunflower, beautiful at every stage
July 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful and bright with their dark brown centres!
July 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
