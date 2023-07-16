Sign up
Previous
Photo 2521
It Poured & Poured!
In contrast to the sunshine of Wimbledon we had very heavy showers & thunder here this afternoon! This a view from our lounge window!
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
0
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3564
photos
168
followers
143
following
690% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
rain
,
thunder
