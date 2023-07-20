Previous
Hoster Flower by carole_sandford
Hoster Flower

Looking a little spindly this year, but the flowers are still beautiful!
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Carole Sandford


@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson
Lovely flower, although I always think we grow them for the leaves
July 20th, 2023  
KV
Awesome color on the blooms… our hosts blooms are much lighter in color… a very pale lavender.
July 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Nice flowers but I really grow them for the leaves!
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
A lovely colour.
July 20th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
Lovely
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
I just tried photographing the same flower yours is very nice
July 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
the flowers are stunning Carole
July 20th, 2023  
Corinne C
Lovely close up
July 20th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
July 20th, 2023  
gloria jones
Wonderful details
July 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Definitely beautiful. Love the color.
July 20th, 2023  
