Previous
Photo 2525
Hoster Flower
Looking a little spindly this year, but the flowers are still beautiful!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
11
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
hoster
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely flower, although I always think we grow them for the leaves
July 20th, 2023
KV
ace
Awesome color on the blooms… our hosts blooms are much lighter in color… a very pale lavender.
July 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice flowers but I really grow them for the leaves!
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour.
July 20th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
I just tried photographing the same flower yours is very nice
July 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
the flowers are stunning Carole
July 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely close up
July 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful details
July 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely beautiful. Love the color.
July 20th, 2023
