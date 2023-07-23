Village along the ridge

Previous
After breakfast out this morning, Phil & I took a ride along the Lincoln ridge to find some scenery & big skies.
We were parked between two villages. I used to drive the road that can be seen by the church, most days, as I used to work in one of the villages. The field has obviously been harvested already & that is Wellingore
Church in the distance. When there is snow & ice , that hill is horrendous to negotiate, I have had to go back to work a couple of times as me & others couldn’t get up it!
This view makes a change from the flatness mostly associated with Lincolnshire.
The skies were ever changing & it has rained for most of the afternoon.
Carole Sandford

Cathy
Wonderful leading lines and moody sky!
July 23rd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful rural scene and an amazing sky. Fav.
July 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous contrast levels and detail
July 23rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
My sister lives there;! Recognised it straight away 🤣
July 23rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely rural scenery and dramatic sky.Fav😊
July 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A very pretty scene & that farmer will be so glad all is safely gathered in.
July 23rd, 2023  
julia ace
Great view and sky..
July 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely rural scene.
July 23rd, 2023  
