Village along the ridge

After breakfast out this morning, Phil & I took a ride along the Lincoln ridge to find some scenery & big skies.

We were parked between two villages. I used to drive the road that can be seen by the church, most days, as I used to work in one of the villages. The field has obviously been harvested already & that is Wellingore

Church in the distance. When there is snow & ice , that hill is horrendous to negotiate, I have had to go back to work a couple of times as me & others couldn’t get up it!

This view makes a change from the flatness mostly associated with Lincolnshire.

The skies were ever changing & it has rained for most of the afternoon.