Youngster

Not sure what this bird is, a sparrow or robin maybe? But it wasn't too bothered about me getting nearer to it, which is what made me think it was young, that & it's downy fluff. First of all, it seemed to appear from under the lavender & it didn't move very much, then in flew onto the fence. So I don't think it was injured, otherwise it wouldn't have flown, but no mother bird came to claim it. It also kept closing its eyes as if it was going to go to sleep. It flew back down into the garden, under bushes & then disappeared, so I hope it's ok. Fortunately the black cat of yesterday wasn't around!