Previous
Youngster by carole_sandford
Photo 2530

Youngster

Not sure what this bird is, a sparrow or robin maybe? But it wasn't too bothered about me getting nearer to it, which is what made me think it was young, that & it's downy fluff. First of all, it seemed to appear from under the lavender & it didn't move very much, then in flew onto the fence. So I don't think it was injured, otherwise it wouldn't have flown, but no mother bird came to claim it. It also kept closing its eyes as if it was going to go to sleep. It flew back down into the garden, under bushes & then disappeared, so I hope it's ok. Fortunately the black cat of yesterday wasn't around!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
693% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise