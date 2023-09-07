Sign up
Previous
Photo 2574
Balcony view
View across to the central area of the hotel from our balcony.
Time for bed. Commenting may be sparse for the next week.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3660
photos
165
followers
135
following
705% complete
View this month »
Corinne C
ace
Wow beautiful view!
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view for you Carole enjoy your holiday
September 8th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks spectacular! Have a wonderful time.
September 8th, 2023
