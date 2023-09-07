Previous
Balcony view by carole_sandford
Photo 2574

Balcony view

View across to the central area of the hotel from our balcony.
Time for bed. Commenting may be sparse for the next week.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Corinne C
Wow beautiful view!
September 8th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely view for you Carole enjoy your holiday
September 8th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
It looks spectacular! Have a wonderful time.
September 8th, 2023  
