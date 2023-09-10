Sign up
Photo 2577
My view for the Day
This is the quiet pool, seems to be where us older folk go. I liked the reflected palm trees in this shot.
Happy Sunday 😊
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
reflections
pool
palms
Elisa Smith
ace
How good does that look. Great reflections and blues.
September 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Happy Sunday indeed with this view
September 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I niceshady spot for me please. Great reflections.
September 10th, 2023
