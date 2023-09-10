Previous
My view for the Day by carole_sandford
My view for the Day

This is the quiet pool, seems to be where us older folk go. I liked the reflected palm trees in this shot.
Happy Sunday 😊
10th September 2023

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Elisa Smith ace
How good does that look. Great reflections and blues.
September 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Happy Sunday indeed with this view
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I niceshady spot for me please. Great reflections.
September 10th, 2023  
