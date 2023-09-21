Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2588
Light Condensation
Makes quite a nice pattern I thought.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3687
photos
164
followers
135
following
709% complete
View this month »
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
Latest from all albums
1044
53
1045
2585
2586
2587
1046
2588
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
garden
,
condensation
Jo Worboys
Your right it does! Would look great as a clay pot
September 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome texture and color
September 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Super close-up capture and a great subject
September 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
September 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close