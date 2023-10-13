Previous
Shining in the Darkness

Today’s weather has mostly been rain, rain & more rain. There may be frost at the weekend, which means these beauties will die off! So, I brought a dahlia inside for a bit of still life.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
mittens (Marilyn)
Very beautiful.
October 13th, 2023  
Wylie
Beautiful
October 13th, 2023  
