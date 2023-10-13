Sign up
Photo 2610
Shining in the Darkness
Today’s weather has mostly been rain, rain & more rain. There may be frost at the weekend, which means these beauties will die off! So, I brought a dahlia inside for a bit of still life.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
dahlia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
October 13th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Beautiful
October 13th, 2023
