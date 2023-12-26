Sign up
Previous
Photo 2684
One of Many
Our Boxing Day walk around Hartsholme Park, had us taking lots of Robin photos! Not sure if there were a lot of Robins or whether just one was following us around!
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
4
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3856
photos
168
followers
138
following
735% complete
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2681
1108
2682
1109
2683
1110
2684
1111
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
26th December 2023 12:42pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
park
,
robin
,
hartsholme
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful shot of a sweet little bird
December 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet , - fav
December 26th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Pretty little bird
December 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely Christmas card Rubin.
December 26th, 2023
