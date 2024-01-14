Previous
Miss Haversham’s Bouquet by carole_sandford
Photo 2703

Miss Haversham’s Bouquet

Or, wabi sabi Birthday Flowers from over two weeks ago. I was throwing them out & the leaves fell off the stems as I took them out of the vase. Still a certain beauty…,,
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photo
January 14th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
yes, still a certain beauty that you captured beautifully!
January 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
They almost look like silver filigree and purple silk. Lovely
January 14th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Very clever title!
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise