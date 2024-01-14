Sign up
Photo 2703
Miss Haversham’s Bouquet
Or, wabi sabi Birthday Flowers from over two weeks ago. I was throwing them out & the leaves fell off the stems as I took them out of the vase. Still a certain beauty…,,
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flowers
dead
Christine Sztukowski
I love this photo
January 14th, 2024
Lisa Brown
yes, still a certain beauty that you captured beautifully!
January 14th, 2024
Casablanca
They almost look like silver filigree and purple silk. Lovely
January 14th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Very clever title!
January 14th, 2024
