Fluffy by carole_sandford
Photo 2822

Fluffy

Out in the garden this afternoon, I found this fluffy feather under the bird feeders . Sometimes photo subjects just present themselves….
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous in its fluffiness !- fav
May 12th, 2024  
