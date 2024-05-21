Sign up
Photo 2831
Different Version
Same Peony, different pose & a bit of faffing which makes it look a little abstract I think.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
abstract
,
peony
Casablanca
ace
It is heading in the abstract direction for sure. Can't decide if I like the leaf in there or not. It is so different to the petals. I like all the different tones and colours
May 21st, 2024
