Different Version by carole_sandford
Different Version

Same Peony, different pose & a bit of faffing which makes it look a little abstract I think.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
It is heading in the abstract direction for sure. Can't decide if I like the leaf in there or not. It is so different to the petals. I like all the different tones and colours
May 21st, 2024  
