Miles Messenger Replica by carole_sandford
Photo 2849

Miles Messenger Replica

This did a fly past as part of village D Day commemorative celebrations. It was organised by the widow of an engineer who used to work on it.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Not heard of, or seen, one of these before. Lovely capture
June 8th, 2024  
KV ace
Super cool plane.
June 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
What a very pretty cute plane!
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pretty awesome to see…
June 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a marvellous catch - you ar e so very good at these. Super colours for the plane too..
June 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@robz thanks, this plane was relatively slow, so fairly easy to capture.
June 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great to see. D Day commemorations all around.
June 8th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Such an interesting plane. Well captured Carole.
June 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 8th, 2024  
