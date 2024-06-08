Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2849
Miles Messenger Replica
This did a fly past as part of village D Day commemorative celebrations. It was organised by the widow of an engineer who used to work on it.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
9
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4124
photos
178
followers
148
following
780% complete
View this month »
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
Latest from all albums
1203
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
1
2849
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th June 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
plane
,
dday
Phil Sandford
ace
Not heard of, or seen, one of these before. Lovely capture
June 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Super cool plane.
June 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
What a very pretty cute plane!
June 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Pretty awesome to see…
June 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous catch - you ar e so very good at these. Super colours for the plane too..
June 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@robz
thanks, this plane was relatively slow, so fairly easy to capture.
June 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great to see. D Day commemorations all around.
June 8th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Such an interesting plane. Well captured Carole.
June 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close