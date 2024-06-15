Sign up
Previous
Photo 2856
Garden Rose
I liked the water droplet on one of the petals. It was left over from the torrential rain showers of today.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
rose
,
garden
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
June 15th, 2024
