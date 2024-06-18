Sign up
Previous
Photo 2859
Just before the Rain
Another from the fish pond at Doddington Hall. As we got over the bridge it began to rain!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
doddington
Phil Sandford
ace
And boy did it rain …… ☔️☔️
June 18th, 2024
