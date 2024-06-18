Previous
Just before the Rain by carole_sandford
Photo 2859

Just before the Rain

Another from the fish pond at Doddington Hall. As we got over the bridge it began to rain!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
And boy did it rain …… ☔️☔️
June 18th, 2024  
