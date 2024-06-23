Sign up
Previous
Photo 2864
Evening in the Garden
I’ve had a trip down to Leicestershire today so not much time for photo taking. As I pulled back onto the drive this evening, I thought the back garden was looking nice, so this is what you have for today.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
6
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Ann H. LeFevre
I love your garden! It's so pleasant and inviting!
June 23rd, 2024
Phil Sandford
Lovely. So different and open with those two trees gone.
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Such a peaceful garden
June 23rd, 2024
*lynn
lovely and welcoming
June 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
A very pretty garden in the evening sun
June 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 23rd, 2024
