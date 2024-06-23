Previous
Evening in the Garden by carole_sandford
Evening in the Garden

I’ve had a trip down to Leicestershire today so not much time for photo taking. As I pulled back onto the drive this evening, I thought the back garden was looking nice, so this is what you have for today.
Carole Sandford

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love your garden! It's so pleasant and inviting!
June 23rd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely. So different and open with those two trees gone.
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a peaceful garden
June 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
lovely and welcoming
June 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A very pretty garden in the evening sun
June 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 23rd, 2024  
