Photo 2869
A Pink One
I was beginning to think that all our cosmos were yellow, but there are pink ones in the meadow garden in the front garden.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
5
4
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Tags
pink
,
cosmos
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s pretty
June 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - so pretty ! fav
June 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty.
June 28th, 2024
KV
ace
Luminescent… so nice!
June 28th, 2024
