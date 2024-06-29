Previous
Poppies Galore! by carole_sandford
Photo 2870

Poppies Galore!

Not far from Woolsthorpe Manor where we visited today, were two huge poppy fields (we have actually been to these before, a few years ago). So I’m afraid you may be getting a few more next week.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beverley ace
Beautifully captured… fabulous
June 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh my, that is so pretty!
June 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
June 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Stunning!
June 29th, 2024  
