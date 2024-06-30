Previous
Pink Poppy by carole_sandford
Photo 2871

Pink Poppy

Another from the poppy field yesterday. There were a few pink ones amongst the red ones.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Rob Z ace
So gorgeous
June 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I love these gorgeous poppies. The ones posted have been such gorgeous colours.
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Oh so beautiful! love the pink poppy
June 30th, 2024  
