Sunshine Poppies by carole_sandford
Photo 2872

Sunshine Poppies

Another poppy image, well you just can’t take only one picture, now can you?
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
Superb shot
July 1st, 2024  
Barb ace
I'll never tire of seeing your gorgeous poppy photos, Carole! They are so cheery! Love your low pov on this one!
July 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Not when they are this lovely!
July 1st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They are glorious
July 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
July 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
July 1st, 2024  
KV ace
Yep… I know all about getting zoned in on a subject… for you poppies… for me lately… butterflies. I think I can count each hair on each flower stalk… super sharp and such great light!
July 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super duper
July 1st, 2024  
