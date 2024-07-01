Sign up
Previous
Photo 2872
Sunshine Poppies
Another poppy image, well you just can’t take only one picture, now can you?
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
11
9
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2869
2870
1217
1218
2871
74
2872
1219
Views
18
Comments
11
Fav's
9
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
29th June 2024 1:56pm
Tags
sunshine
,
poppies
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2024
moni kozi
Superb shot
July 1st, 2024
Barb
ace
I'll never tire of seeing your gorgeous poppy photos, Carole! They are so cheery! Love your low pov on this one!
July 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Not when they are this lovely!
July 1st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
They are glorious
July 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
July 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
July 1st, 2024
KV
ace
Yep… I know all about getting zoned in on a subject… for you poppies… for me lately… butterflies. I think I can count each hair on each flower stalk… super sharp and such great light!
July 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super duper
July 1st, 2024
