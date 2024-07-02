Previous
Looking towards the Trent Valley by carole_sandford
Looking towards the Trent Valley

Taken from the Lincoln Ridge on our way home this evening. Long day down in Leicestershire again today & we stopped off in Lincoln to eat.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous sky, so unusual
July 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Spectacular sky!! Beautiful landscape!
July 2nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Spectacularly beautiful.
July 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 2nd, 2024  
