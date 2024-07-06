Previous
Great Cormorant by carole_sandford
Photo 2876

Great Cormorant

Another from our visit to the nature reserve. This Cormorant was sat on the post for the longest while.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
@carole_sandford
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture.
July 6th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice rim light.
July 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and light.
July 6th, 2024  
