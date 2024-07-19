Previous
Hunter Gatherer by carole_sandford
Photo 2890

Hunter Gatherer

Last evening Phil & were down at 5 mile Bridge, looking for the Barn Owls & a sunset. This is a Barn Owl returning to one of the nest boxes along the river bank, with dinner in it's feet.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured by you and the owl.
July 19th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful. Awesome capture and the light is gorgeous.
July 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and excellent focus.
July 19th, 2024  
